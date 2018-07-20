Arizona Virtual Academy offers a unique and highly supportive approach to learning

Arizona Virtual Academy is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Arizona Virtual Academy is an AdvancED accredited school that empowers K-12 students with a personalized educational experience on-line. It serves students performing at or above their current grade level who are seeking to be challenged academically. Students in grades 4-12 can combine online learning with a structured classroom environment at six blended learning centers around the state. The dedicated staff promotes a positive outlook for the future and provides college and career guidance. The high school ranks among the top 50 Arizona public high schools for SAT scores for the second year in a row according to the September 29, 2017, Phoenix Business Journal.

To learn more about Arizona Virtual Academy visit https://azva.k12.com/

