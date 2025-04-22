Arizona Sports Medicine Center can help get you back in the game

Tenet Physicians is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

For over 20 years, Arizona Sports Medicine Center (ASMC) has built a reputation as a premier provider of sports medicine and orthopedic care in the Southwest. As the trusted team physicians for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Rising, Chicago Cubs, and the Oakland A’s, our team of highly skilled specialists is dedicated to delivering high-quality care to athletes and active individuals of all levels.

At ASMC, we understand that injuries and joint conditions can impact not just your game but your everyday life. Whether you're a professional athlete, a weekend warrior, or someone looking to regain mobility and reduce pain, our goal is to get you back to doing what you love as quickly and safely as possible. We offer comprehensive services that address a wide range of sports-related and orthopedic conditions, from acute injuries to chronic joint pain and degenerative diseases.

Comprehensive Services for Total Orthopedic Care.

At ASMC, we provide some of the most advanced treatments designed to help patients heal, recover, and perform at their best. Our services include:

Sports Medicine

Our experienced sports medicine specialists are skilled in diagnosing and treating injuries related to athletic activities. Whether it’s a sprain, strain, tendonitis, or a ligament tear, we develop customized treatment plans to promote healing and prevent future injuries. We emphasize non-surgical and minimally invasive options whenever possible to promote a quick recovery.

Orthopedic Surgery

For cases where surgery is the best option, our board-certified orthopedic surgeons utilize advanced techniques, including minimally invasive and arthroscopic procedures, to treat conditions affecting the bones, joints, and soft tissues. Whether it’s repairing a torn ACL, treating a rotator cuff injury, or addressing fractures, our team is committed to delivering the high-quality surgical care.

Joint Replacement

Chronic joint pain from arthritis or degenerative conditions can limit mobility and significantly affect quality of life. Our specialists offer comprehensive joint replacement solutions, including total knee, hip, and shoulder replacements.

In-Office Procedures for Convenient, Effective Treatment

In addition to traditional orthopedic care, we offer a variety of in-office procedures that provide effective pain relief and promote healing without the need for extensive surgery. These include:

Regenerative Medicine – Advanced treatments like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy and stem cell injections to enhance the body's natural healing process.

Trigger Finger & Carpal Tunnel Release – Minimally invasive procedures to relieve pain and restore hand function.

Tenex – A minimally invasive technique designed to treat chronic tendon pain by removing damaged tissue.

Shockwave Therapy – A non-invasive treatment that stimulates healing and reduces pain in musculoskeletal conditions.

Cold Therapy – A therapy designed to reduce inflammation and accelerate recovery by using controlled cooling technology.

