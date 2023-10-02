Watch Now
Arizona Neurosurgery & Spine explains FACT vs Fiction when it comes to minimally invasive surgery

Posted at 8:06 AM, Oct 02, 2023
MD Medical is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Minimally invasive spine procedures: FACT vs Fiction: What does this phrase mean? We are excited to have neurosurgeon Dr. Abhineet Chowdhary of Arizona Neurosurgery and Spine joining us to help you learn about what true minimally invasive spine surgery means and how to identify if you are being offered an MIS solution for your neck or back pain.

Arizona Neurosurgery & Spine
3420 S. Mercy Rd., Unit 211
Gilbert
10484 W. Thunderbird Blvd., Ste 100
Sun City
(206) 707-1277
AzNeurosurgery.com

