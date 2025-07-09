Arizona Lottery partners with State Forty Eight for iconic new ticket

Arizona Lottery is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Arizona Lottery Partners with State Forty Eight for Iconic New Scratchers® Ticket

The Arizona Lottery recently introduced a new $5 Scratchers ticket in partnership with local apparel brand State Forty Eight, offering players the chance to win up to $48,000 while celebrating Arizona culture. The $5 ticket showcases Arizona's distinctive character through three unique ticket designs featuring western and desert themes. Players will enjoy imagery that reflects the state's cultural landscape, such as cowboy hats, saloons, jalapeños, javelinas, coyotes, and cacti.

"State Forty Eight is an iconic brand that is synonymous with Arizona state pride," said Alec Thomson, Executive Director of the Arizona Lottery. The partnership allows both organizations to celebrate local identity and community connection.

With top prizes set at $48,000 and more than $1.5 million in instant $48 wins, there's never been a better time to celebrate Arizona pride and Love the Play™! Players can purchase State Forty Eight Scratchers and other Lottery tickets at any one of the more than 3,600 Arizona Lottery retailers across the state.

To learn more, go to ArizonaLottery.com.

Scratchers® is a registered service mark of the California Lottery.

