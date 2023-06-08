Watch Now
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has tips to get your home prepared for wildfire season

Posted at 8:32 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 11:46:26-04

It's fire season and the Department of Forestry and Fire Management wants you to be fire aware!

Division Chief Jake Guadiana shares a tip about what to do when a fire is nearby. When it comes to evacuations, how can people be prepared? Learn the ready, set, go process. Ready - be alert, create defensible space, have a go bag ready. Set - pre evacuation status. Grab your go bag and have an emergency escape route. Go - evacuate now.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has get your home prepared for wildfire season. Learn more at dffm.az.gov.

