Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has tips to get your home prepared for wildfire season

It's fire season and the Department of Forestry and Fire Management wants you to be fire aware!

Division Chief Jake Guadiana shares a tip about what to do when a fire is nearby. When it comes to evacuations, how can people be prepared? Learn the ready, set, go process. Ready - be alert, create defensible space, have a go bag ready. Set - pre evacuation status. Grab your go bag and have an emergency escape route. Go - evacuate now.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has get your home prepared for wildfire season. Learn more at dffm.az.gov.