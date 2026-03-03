Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization can help with tuition and give you a tax credit

Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

After Arizona’s Private School Tax Credit law was enacted in 1997, Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization (ACSTO) was the first school tuition organization to open its doors in 1998. It did so with one clear goal in mind: to help families afford Christian Education.

The Private School Tax Credit Program allows Arizona taxpayers to donate to a qualified tax credit organization like ACSTO and, in return, receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit against what would otherwise be their state income tax payment. This gives the taxpayer the option to do something different with money they have to pay anyway. When they file their Arizona income taxes and claim the credit, if they were already getting a refund, they'll get a bigger refund. If they owe, they'll owe less!

ACSTO uses the tax credit donations to provide tuition scholarships to kindergarten through 12th grade students attending one of their 130 partner Christian schools in Arizona.

In the 28 years ACSTO has existed, the Chandler-based organization has received donations from more than 105,000 taxpayers, awarded scholarships in excess of $346 million, and helped over 50,000 students attend Christian schools.

There is still time for taxpayers to take advantage of this tax credit opportunity for the 2025 tax season. If they haven’t filed their Arizona taxes yet, they can make the donation before they file their 2025 taxes or no later than April 15, whichever comes first.

For the 2025 tax year, a married couple filing jointly can donate up to $3,062 and single filers up to $1,535, or their actual state tax liability, whichever is less. Donations can be made online at ACSTO.org, over the phone, or by mail. Donors can even choose to donate monthly.

One of ACSTO’s core beliefs is that every parent should have the freedom to choose the educational option that best suits each of their children and motivates them to be successful. For many families, that choice is found in a Christian school.

ACSTO helps provide a life-changing education for many students who otherwise couldn’t afford the cost of tuition. It works hard to help families understand how to afford Christian education for their students. Parents who have questions about scholarship opportunities can visit ACSTO.org or call their customer service team at (480) 820-0403. Numerous resources are available on their website including registration for parent workshops offered via Zoom.

Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization

2241 E. Pecos Rd.

Chandler

(480) 820-0403

ACSTO.org

