Arizona Baptist Children's Services & Family Ministries provide care to children and families in Arizona

Arizona Baptist Children's Services & Family Ministries (ABCS) has a history of providing hope and care to hurting children and families for the past 64 years. What began as a children's home for displaced children has since grown into a statewide organization that serves the full spectrum of Arizona families, from unborn babies to aging adults. Last year alone, ABCS served over 20,000 people, which shows their commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

The heart behind the work of ABCS is to provide holistic care through Christ-centered ministries. Recognizing that people walking through challenging seasons need support in a variety of areas. ABCS's seven different programs serve clients by helping to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those they serve.

The organization serves Arizonans in Phoenix, Tucson, Prescott Valley, Flagstaff, Lake Havasu, Show Low, Yuma and the surrounding areas. Their most widespread programs focus on providing resources such as food and clothing, pregnancy and parenting support, foster care services and counseling. Nearly all of their services are offered free of charge or are subsidized for low-income families. This ensures those in need have access to support to help them through life's challenges.

ABCS serves children and families from diverse backgrounds.

Their goal is not just to meet people's immediate needs but to build lasting relationships with their clients. They desire to walk alongside each person they serve through the challenges they are facing and beyond. None of this would be possible without the generosity of donors, partners, and volunteers. In the past year, 1,778 volunteers dedicated over 59,000 hours to support ABCS's mission.

ABCS's impact is not only measured in numbers but more importantly, the personal stories of transformation that occur within their programs. For example, a client who initially sought support at ABCS's pregnancy center while raising her children now returns as a grandmother seeking assistance for her grandchildren. This heartwarming example underscores the enduring relationships that ABCS builds with the individuals and families they serve.

In communities across the state, many individuals and families are confronted with challenges such as food insecurity, lack of adequate clothing, the complexities of parenthood and declining mental health. Thanks to the generosity of their supporters and volunteers, ABCS is actively working to provide hope and care to those who need it most. Each year, the organization distributes food to hungry families, provides clothing and diapers, offers parenting classes, facilitates foster care placements and supports individuals in navigating troubling times.

To learn more about Arizona Baptist Children's Services & Family Ministries and how you can get involved in supporting their work, visit their website at abcs.org/give. Financial gifts given to ABCS can qualify for the Arizona foster care state tax credit of up to $587 for individuals and $1,173 for those filing jointly. Whether through donations, volunteering or spreading awareness, everyone can be a part of ABCS's mission of bringing hope and care to those in need across Arizona.