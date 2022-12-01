Are your teeth embarrassing? Get a brand new, healthy smile at Smiles By Hanna

Smiles by Hanna is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Dr. Hanna Mansoor enjoys changing people's lives by helping them get a brand new, healthy smile so they can chew and smile with confidence!

Here at Smiles By Hanna, treatments are natural looking and last a lifetime. The office uses the latest cutting-edge technology along with the staff's ever-continuing education to expertly and efficiently bring smiles to their patients.

Digital X-rays and 3D CT scans are among the services offered to provide the utmost comfort to patients. "We also offer digital scanning, so patients don't have to put up with the yucky impression material going down their throat," Dr. Hanna says.

"We are very gentle with our patients and help them overcome fear and shame from their previously bad dental experiences. We treat patients like family, striving to always be compassionate and understanding."

Dentistry is Dr. Hanna's passion. "I knew I wanted to be a dentist since I was 13 years old." She began as a dental assistant in high school, then continued on to hygiene school and dental school, earning many accolades for her work. She is a leader in her field, with a Masters in lasers, implants, and veneers. Her office uses Digital Smile Design, which creates and simulates a beautiful, custom smile for a patient based on their smile and facial muscles.

"When it comes to replacing missing teeth with implants, I go to great lengths to ensure that they're properly placed and restored in order to ensure a lifetime of success and function."

Dr. Hanna specializes in a holistic, more conservative approach. "When prepping teeth, I try to conserve as much of the original tooth as possible," she explains. Smiles By Hanna is a metal-free dental office. In addition, special filters are used when removing toxic amalgam and mercury filling to ensure patient safety. New teeth restorations are always metal-free.

Smiles by Hanna

1355 S Higley Rd Suite 119

Gilbert, Arizona 85296

(480) 279-3700

www.SmilesbyHanna.com