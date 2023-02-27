Apex Vein and Vascular Institute explains how they help with chronic venous insufficiency

Apex Vein and Vascular Institute is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Dr. Meka received her medical degree in 2001 from Gandhi Medical College, Hyderabad, India. It is one of the oldest and largest medical schools in India, graduating 150 students every year.

Dr. Meka received training in venous valve repairs, deep venous reconstructions, and perforators ablations during medical school. During her General Surgery training at Memorial Health University in Georgia, she developed core vascular surgery operating skills. She also presented and published several vascular papers during her residency. She then completed advanced training in endovascular techniques during her vascular surgery fellowship.

Dr. Meka completed her Vascular Surgery Fellowship at the University of Arkansas in 2011. After Fellowship, Dr. Meka worked as a consulting vascular surgeon at Harris Methodist hospital in Texas. Following this, she took academic vascular surgery position at VA Medical Center in Phoenix, in affiliation with Banner University Medical Center. She holds a position as Clinical Associate Professor and is double board-certified by the American Board of Vascular Surgery and American Board of Vascular Medicine.

Dr. Meka is a fellow of society for vascular Surgery and participates in several committees involved in creating guidelines for Vascular Care.

CURRENT CERTIFICATES

American Board of Surgery - Vascular Surgery

American Board of Vascular Medicine - Endovascular Medicine

Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation

Apex Vein and Vascular Institute

4550 E. Bell Road, Suite 280, BLDG 8

Phoenix

(623) 252-4495

ApexVeinandVascular.com

