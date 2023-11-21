((SL Advertiser)) To learn more information about how to recognize and report the signs of abuse, neglect and exploitation go to SpeakUpAZ.org
Angie Rodgers, Director of Arizona Department of Economic Security, discusses adult abuse and what you can do
Posted at 7:51 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 09:51:21-05
((SL Advertiser)) To learn more information about how to recognize and report the signs of abuse, neglect and exploitation go to SpeakUpAZ.org
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.