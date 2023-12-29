Amplify Voices releases documentary based on several women impacted by sexual assault and trafficking

Geneva Financial is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Amplify Voices serves individuals historically oppressed, misunderstood or silenced, who want to use their voice as an instrument of change.

Amplify's programming helps its speakers discover their voice, develop compelling talks focused on the triumph over adverse experiences and finally, amplify their messages to the greater community to bring about more compassion and understanding.

To donate or to see an upcoming screening of "The Journey," visit AmplifyVoices.org.

Geneva Finanical is a proud sponsor of local nonproits like, Amplify Voices. The award winning mortgage lender gives back to nonprofit community organizations through its, Be A Good Human initiative.

Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out." With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our mortgage loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 - "Be Human" is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision.

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide.

Although the company has evolved over the years, the founding principle has remained the same - take care of humans first and success will follow.

Learn more at, www.GenevaFi.com.

