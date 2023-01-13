Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

American Furniture Warehouse: Bringing best prices and widest selection of furniture and home decor

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 7:59 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 09:59:51-05

American Furniture Warehouse is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

American Furniture Warehouse (AFW) has been bringing you the best prices and widest selection of furniture and home decor since 1975! Whether you're looking for traditional, contemporary, or modern designs, shop online or stop by in-store for affordable furniture that fits your lifestyle.

Phoenix Location
1646 Montebello Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85015
(602) 824-3359

Gilbert Location
4700 South Power Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
(480) 500-4121

Glendale Location
5801 N 99th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
(602) 422-8800
www.afw.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!