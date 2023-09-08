Ambiente: A Landscape Hotel is a breathtaking new place to stay in Sedona

Ambiente: A Landscape Hotel is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

At Ambiente™ Sedona, the goal is to provide discerning guests seeking a scenic escape with modern, elegant accommodations in a nature-focused setting. The landscape hotel is the first of its kind in North America. With great respect for the land and all the creatures who roam it, the innovative, elevated design provides for minimal impact to the natural environment.

Conservation and environmental challenges are taken to heart and the construction and service philosophies prove it. Set on the border of the national forest, Ambiente™ is a collection of 40 elevated Atriums perched above the natural landscape. With a focus on the native splendor of Sedona, all Atriums are ideal for the minimalist seeking luxury in a natural setting.

Lush, earth-tone palettes blanket each Atrium and floor-to-ceiling, bronze-tinted glass windows offer panoramic views that bring the splendor of the national forest and red rock formations indoors. Vistas range from the massive Brins Mesa mountain range to the series of ancient waterways running throughout the property. Interiors are designed with casual elegance that soothes, with custom touches including unique wall scenes, live-edge wood, and luxury Italian linens.

Complete with luxurious amenities, each Atrium presents a rooftop deck, fire pit and daybed for immersive enjoyment of the outdoors without leaving the comfort of your Atrium. As 1 of only 20 certified Dark Sky Communities in the world, Sedona offers some of the most exceptional stargazing available today.

Sipping a glass of wine or beer will only complement the silhouettes of gorgeous and iconic red rock mountaintops illuminated by the sea of stars above. The cozy Star Reflection Atriums are located towards the center of the property where several creeks join, giving you easy, convenient access to Restaurant Forty1 and the serene pool.

Also incorporated into the design process of the resort is the restoration of an ancient waterway, which guests enjoy as a water feature throughout the property. Life is water and water is life. It's said that the sound of water guides the neuronal waves within our brains, helping us find the quiet while providing a psychologically restorative effect.

A simple press of the bedside blackout curtains opens your Creekside Reflections Atrium to the IMAX-like scenery of flowing creeks all around. These Atriums also feature both a rooftop sky terrace and creekside deck, one for nighttime star gazing and the other for absorbing the peace only the sound of running water through the desert can bring. Creekside Reflection Atriums are centrally located near the Welcome Center and Velvet Spa, and within walking distance of Restaurant Forty 1 and the sanctuary of the serene pool.

Press the button to the blackout curtains on your bedside to open your Forest Reflections Atrium to the IMAX-like backdrop of manzanita, juniper, Arizona cypress, sycamore, and ponderosa pine surrounding you.

Survey the horizon while spotting an afternoon thunderstorm rolling over the mountain terrain. Or catch a winters snowfall that dusts the Sedona Red Rocks.

