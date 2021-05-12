Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

All Pro Shade Concepts can install automated shades to keep your patio cool this summer

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) All Pro Shade Concepts (623) 204-1476 or visit AllProShadeConcepts.com
Posted at 8:36 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 12:42:49-04

All Pro Shade Concepts is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living
FREE estimate and FREE installation
New showroom by appointment only
All Pro Shade Concepts
(623) 204-1476
AllProShadeConcepts.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV