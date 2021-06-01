ABC15 Water Drive benefitting St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent de Paul is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

We are kicking off 100 Days of Summer with one of our most crucial needs-water and heat relief. During the summer months, our dining room heat relief stations and street outreach truck provide cold water, food and essential supplies for people experiencing homelessness.

On any given day in the summer months, in addition to water fill stations at our dining rooms, we give out two pallets of water a day. That's over 4,000 bottles of water!

Donate water at Bashas' registers all through the month of June, or donate at svdpaz.org/water. You can also text WATERDRIVE to 474747 to make a donation on your mobile phone. Thanks to Sagicor, all donations made over text will be matched up to $10,000!