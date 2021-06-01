ABC15 and Sanderson Ford Salutes Navy veteran Dawn Weisheim

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 has teamed up with Sanderson Ford to honor veterans who go above and beyond in our community.

Dawn Weisheim joined the Navy in 1991. She was deployed overseas to both Iceland and Sicily.

After the Navy, she got her master's degree and became a teacher. That's when she started the "Valor Belles." They wear 1940's style dresses to veteran events to help connect with the older generation.

The group raises money and links up young people with World War II and Korean War veterans. They have events where kids work together with veterans on things like crafts and other fun activities.

To thank Dawn for all the work she does for veterans in the community, she is getting a $500 VISA gift card courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

For more information about Sanderson Ford, go to SandersonFord.com.