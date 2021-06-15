ABC15 and Sanderson Ford Salute Meghan Golbach

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 has teamed up with Sanderson Ford to honor veterans who go above and beyond in our community.

Meghan Golbach is a service member in the National Gaurd as well as a Firefighter for the city of Goodyear. She has helped lead the effort to get 'clean stations' added to two fire stations. These stations are where firefighters can clean their gear, and themselves, of potentially cancer-causing contaminants after a fire.

To thank Meghan for all the work she does in the community, she is getting a $500 VISA gift card courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

For more information about Sanderson Ford, go to SandersonFord.com.