Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Navy veteran Thomas Pease has traded torpedoes for recess! He volunteers at St. Thomas Aquinas School in Avondale, watching the kids and giving the teachers a much-deserved break.

To thank Mr. Pease for his continued efforts in our community, he was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

To learn more about Sanderson Ford, go to SandersonFord.com.