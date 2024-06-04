ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans: Meet RO Gonzalez

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Marine Corps veteran RO Gonzalez is the executive director of non-profit Valors Veterans, where he helps to connect veterans with vital resources, as well as connecting veterans with other veterans through social activities. To learn more, go to vvcazvets.org.

To thank Mr. Gonzaelz for his continued efforts in our community, he was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

