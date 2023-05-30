Watch Now
ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans: Meet Marcus Brown Foerster of Veterans 5-9

Sonoran Living
Posted at 7:39 AM, May 30, 2023
Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Marcus Brown Foerster served our country as a Marine, now he's serving his veteran community as the founder and president of Veterans 5-9, working to connect veterans with resources and support, especially at night and on the weekends when help isn't typcally readily available. To learn more, go to veterans5-9.com.

To thank Marcus for his continued efforts in our community, he was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

To learn more about Sanderson Ford, go to SandersonFord.com.

