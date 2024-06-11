ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans: Meet Elizabeth Paulus

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Army veteran Elizabeth Paulus is the founder of College Bound AZ, a nonprofit serves students to help ensure that the opportunity for higher education reaches all levels of society. To learn more, go to collegeboundaz.org.

To thank Elizabeth Paulus for her continued efforts in our community, she was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

