ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans: Meet Elizabeth Paulus

Posted at 7:55 AM, Jun 11, 2024

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Army veteran Elizabeth Paulus is the founder of College Bound AZ, a nonprofit serves students to help ensure that the opportunity for higher education reaches all levels of society. To learn more, go to collegeboundaz.org.

To thank Elizabeth Paulus for her continued efforts in our community, she was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

