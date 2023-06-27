Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford Salute AZ Veterans: Meet Bob Dalpe

((SL Advertiser)) ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans: Meet Bob Dalpe
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 13:32:53-04

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Air Force veteran Bob Dalpe has a passion for helping those in need. From helping to organize flights to bring COVID-19 supplies to the Navajo Nation, to connecting local veteran with resources and advocating for veteran rights, Bob works hard for his community.

To thank Bob for his continued efforts in our community, he was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

To learn more about Sanderson Ford, go to SandersonFord.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KNXV Sonoran Living logo

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!