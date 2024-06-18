ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans: Meet Air Force vet Jeff Turney

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Air Force veteran Jeff Turney started a non-profit called Service B4 Self where they believe no one should walk alone. They support veterans, first responders, elderly and disabled citizens in crisis. To learn more, go to www.serviceb4self.com.

To thank Mr. Turney for his continued efforts in our community, he was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

