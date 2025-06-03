ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans: Meet Air Force vet Anthony Newkirk

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Air Force veteran Anthony Newkirk started a non-profit called Warriors Code Inc where they believe in giving veterans a chance to rebuild, restore and empower them to live their best lives and control their own destinies. To learn more, go to warriorscode.org.

To thank Mr. Newkirk for his continued efforts in our community, he was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

