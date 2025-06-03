Watch Now
ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans: Meet Air Force vet Anthony Newkirk

((SL Advertiser)) ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans! We want you to meet Air Force veteran Anthony Newkirk.
ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Air Force veteran Anthony Newkirk started a non-profit called Warriors Code Inc where they believe in giving veterans a chance to rebuild, restore and empower them to live their best lives and control their own destinies. To learn more, go to warriorscode.org.

To thank Mr. Newkirk for his continued efforts in our community, he was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

To learn more about Sanderson Ford, go to SandersonFord.com.

