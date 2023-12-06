Watch Now
6th Annual Vertuccio Farms Lights at the Farm™ Holiday Lights Celebration open NOW through December 30

Posted at 6:30 AM, Dec 06, 2023
Vertuccio Farms is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Make plans to stroll through Vertuccio Farms as part of your Christmas Holiday festivities to experience the must-see Lights at the Farm™ Holiday Lights Celebration. Vertuccio Farm's tradition of wholesome family fun continues this holiday season as we present over 5 million dazzling lights all of which are synchronized to a variety of Christmas classic songs. At Lights at the Farm we have a holiday experience that simply brings magic and memories for all who come out.

Plus, Santa makes a number of appearances at the farm to share your letters, take family photos, create holiday crafts and more.

Get ready for smores, skating, hot cocoa andfarm yard animals as our way of bringing farm-style fun to Arizona families. Open now through December 30, 2023.

Tickets start at only $15 and are available online at www.vertucciofarms.com.

Vertuccio Farms
4011 S. Power Road
Mesa, Arizona
(480) 882-1482

