2 Minute Miracle Gel wants to help you get your glow back

Ice Elements Skin Care is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Dramatically rejuvenate the look of your skin instantly with the 2 Minute Miracle Gel at 2mmg.com

Shelly Maguire, has been a dominating force in the Beauty and Skincare Industry for over two decades. Shelly's journey into beauty began as the owner of 3 high-end salons and spas, where she recognized first-hand the challenges women and men faced with their skin. That set her on a path to develop her own skin care brand which she presented on Home Shopping Network (HSN) Live TV USA for 10 years, as well as on Live TV Worldwide in 37 Countries and Infomercial's with top celebrities.

Her expertise as an educator, consultant and product developer has led to her recognition as a top skin care industry leader. Shelly has brought to market hundreds of anti-aging face and body skin care products for many high-profile companies and is currently consulting for several top celebrity beauty brands.

Shelly is sharing her top personal favorite products that she uses herself, every day. She begins her morning routine with her Iconic 2 Minute Miracle Gel, that dramatically renews the look and feel of her skin instantly!

This refreshing, unique non-abrasive gel is formulated with some of nature's most powerful ingredients as part of her exclusive Tri-Moisture Cryo Complex (TM), to break down and gently roll away dulling dead skin, surface impurities and pore-clogging debris, while supporting healthy skin renewal. With every use the complexion is left with more even skin tone, smoother texture and a fresh-skin radiance that's perfectly prepped for other treatments and makeup.

Here's why her customers call this ultimate multi-tasker their "Holy Grail!"

Cleanses without drying sulfates

Exfoliates without abrasives or acids

Brightens by removing dull, dead skin

Plumps to visibly erase fine lines

Pore minimizes by eliminating clogging debris

Primes to leave skin soft, smooth and makeup ready

Shelly's second step is an application of her 2 Minute Miracle Moisturizer used both AM and PM. This unique light-textured formula offers lasting hydration around the clock. The combination of powerhouse ingredients including shea butter, jojoba oil, micro algae and botanical extracts help smooth, soothe, and soften skin instantly! These targeted ingredients also help firm the look of loose or sagging skin while also boosting skin's elasticity for an overall more youthful appearance. This product is Ideal for all skin types.

Rounding out her daily regimen she nourishes her skin with the 2 Minute Miracle Body Souffle. This luxurious formula melts effortlessly into skin, replenishing it with deep moisture and leaves it silky-smooth and hydrated. Formulated with a natural peptide along with Shea Butter and Hyaluronic Acid, these targeted ingredients help firm the look of loose or sagging skin while also helping restore the skin's elasticity for a more firm and toned appearance.

Go to 2mmg.com and use coupon code TV15 to receive 15% off plus you receive FREE SHIPPING on every order! We love questions and comments so call us anytime at 239-784-7743.

