FREE, family fun from our friends at Arizona Parenting Magazine

Friday, February 23

Conservation Science Night - Feb 23: Engage with hands-on activities, meet conservation scientists and learn about the work they do with the Phoenix Zoo. Registration required. 6-8pm. Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Pkwy., Phoenix. 602-286-3800. phoenixzoo.org

Saturday, February 24

Musical Icon, Ella Fitzgerald: Commemorate the centennial birthday of "The First Lady of Song"! In conjunction with the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation's yearlong "Ella 100" celebration, MIM will honor Fitzgerald's legacy through lectures, performances, film screenings, trivia games, and other activities. Included with paid museum admission; free for members. 9am-5pm. Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix. 480-478-6000. mim.org

Sunday, February 25

Sunday A'Fair: Sunday A'Fair features free outdoor concerts by the Valley's top musicians, an arts-and-crafts market and fun activities for children and families. The concerts run from noon to 4pm, most Sundays Jan 14-April 8. 12-4pm. Civic Center Mall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale.

