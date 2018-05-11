FREE families activities from Arizona Parenting Magazine

Saturday, May 12

Bubble Bash: Pop over to our third annual Bubble Bash! Children of all ages are invited to soak up the fun at our interactive bubble discovery stations, where kids can create their own bubble wands, learn about the science behind bubbles and play among millions of floating bubbles. 11am-2pm. Tempe Marketplace, 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe. tempemarketplace.com/bubble

Movies in the Desert: Guests are invited to view The Little Mermaid, beginning under the stars at 6:30pm with a ninety-minute pre-movie entertainment show beginning at 5pm, consisting of music, games, and tons of prizes. Pre-Movie activities will include a Character Meet and Greet, Learn to Judy station, Zootopia Badge Making Station, a Prize Wheel and Giveaways. The event is FREE to the public. Food/drinks are offered for an additional price. 5-9pm. Odysea in the Desert, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale. OdySeaintheDesert.com

Multi-generational Mother's Day Tea Party: Join us as we celebrate mothers and grandmothers with this Mother's Day Tea Party. We will create cucumber sandwiches, decorate a mug for the woman of honor, sip tea and build memories. Each participant must register. Registration includes admission. For ages 4+. Members $12, nonmembers $15. 12-1:30pm. i.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Pl., Mesa. ideamuseum.org

