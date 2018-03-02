Community Connection with Susan Casper: WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner gives back

The three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury and Houston-native Brittney Griner teamed up with X-Factor members to raise $66,100 for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts through their 'Sunday is for Houston' fundraising campaign at the team's regular season finale game at Talking Stick Resort Arena. All proceeds going directly to hurricane relief efforts in the greater Houston area.

Brittney Griner, in partnership with the Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Rescue Mission, last year collected more than 650 pairs of shoes for the homeless throughout the Valley during the second annual "BG's Heart & Sole Shoe Drive."

Griner hit the streets to personally deliver a portion of the donated kicks to those in need throughout our community. Griner, along with representatives from Phoenix Rescue Mission, visited with some of the Valley's homeless and provided them with much-needed shoes, socks toiletries and water.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was awarded the WNBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by State Farm in June of 2017, as a result of her efforts to support the homeless and LGBTQ communities in Phoenix.

Griner earns the league award after partnering with the Phoenix Rescue Mission for a second-straight year to collect and donate shoes to the homeless as part of her second annual "BG's Heart & Sole Shoe Drive." After collecting more than 500 shoes in 2016, fans and teammates donated over 650 new and gently-used shoes to this year's drive. Griner personally joined Phoenix Rescue Mission in delivering the shoes to homeless across the Valley, as well as providing care packages of socks and water.

An outspoken member of and advocate for the LGBTQ community, Griner has continued to be active in Phoenix. The former grand marshal of the Phoenix PRIDE parade, Griner held various meet-and-greets in the community and was active in the team's activation of its annual Pride Night, which saw over 10,000 fans in attendance.

