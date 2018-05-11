Chef Christopher Brugman of Hearth '61 has tips on Mother's Day Dishes

Herb Marinade

2 Cups Parsley leaves

1 cup Oregano, Leaves

½ Cup Chives

½ Cup Thyme Leaves

¼ Cup Garlic, rough chopped

1 TSP Chili flakes

1 TBSP Kosher salt

8oz Blended oil

1. Combine all ingredients (except blended oil) in a food processor and pulse for 20 seconds.

2. With the food processor running slowly drizzle in the blended oil until smooth and fully homogenized.

Crispy Buttermilk Leeks

Yield: 1 serving

Shelf Life: 1 day

1 ea Leeks, white part only

1 Cup Buttermilk

1 Cup Seasoned AP Flour

1 TSP Smoked Paprika

1 TSP Chili Powder

To taste Kosher salt

4 Turns Black Pepper, Fresh Cracked

1. Slice white part of the leek length ways and soak in cold water to release any dirt.

2. Dry leeks, and slice thin strips (julienne) then place in a bowl of buttermilk, add a pinch of salt and cracked black pepper, and set aside for 10 minutes.

3. Add AP flour to a mixing bowl and season with paprika and chili powder. Drain leeks well and toss into the seasoned flour mixture until full coated.

4. Set fryer to 350 degrees and fry until golden brown and crispy.

5. Dry on a sheet tray line with a paper towel to soak any excess oil.

Snap Pea & Prosciutto Salad

6 ea Snap Peas, (blanched)

3 slices Prosciutto, sliced thin

1 Cup Arugula

¼ Cup Shaved Parmesan

To taste kosher salt

4 Turns Black Pepper, Fresh Cracked

1/8 Cup Lemon Juice, fresh squeezed

1/8 Cup EVOO

1 TBSP Hazelnuts, Rough Chop

1. In a small sauce pot, add snap peas with a pinch of salt and sugar to boiling water and blanch for 1.5 minutes. Drain snap peas and shock in ice water bath until chilled.

2. Slice snap peas on a bias in half and reserve for salad.

3. Arrange sliced prosciutto into rosettes on the plate. Add arugula and snap peas in a bowl and toss with lemon juice, EVOO and season with salt and black pepper.

4. Add arugula to the place of prosciutto, add shaved parmesan and hazelnuts and serve.

Poached Eggs

1 Egg, Fresh and cold

1 TSP Kosher Salt

2 TSP White Vinegar

1. Add enough water to come 1 inch up the side of a narrow, deep 2 qt. sauce pot. Add kosher salt and white vinegar and bring to a simmer over medium heat.

2. Crack a very fresh cold egg into a small ramekin, meanwhile swirl the simmering water in one direction until a small whirlpool is created.

3. Carefully drop the egg in the center of the whirpool, turn off the heat, cover the pot and let poach for 5 minutes.

4. Remove the poached egg with a slotted spoon to drain excess water and serve.



Yuzu Hollandaise

Yield: 1 cup

Shelf Life: 1 day

½ Cup (1stick) Whole butter, melted

4 Egg yolk

2 TBSP Yuzu Juice

To taste Kosher salt

Pinch Fresh Chives

1. Add egg yolks and yuzu to a metal mixing bowl and whisk vigorously until the mixture has thickened and doubled in volume.

2. Place the bowl over a saucepan containing barely simmering water (or use a double boiler) the water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Continue to whisk rapidly.

3. Slowly whisk in melted butter until the mixture continues to thicken to a ribbon like texture.

4. Fold in the Chives and season with kosher salt, keep warm until ready for use.

