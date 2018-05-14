Royal wedding may have food trucks with comfort foods

Grilled cheese, tacos, hot dogs and more will likely be served by food trucks at the Royal Wedding this Saturday.

Millennials Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have planned a huge celebration for their nuptials in England, and American comfort foods are rumored to be on the menu. There will likely also be late-night snacks available after the day-long celebratory events.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011 also featured food trucks.

Prince Harry and Meghan are rumored to be bucking royal tradition by having an American-style wedding cake.

One report says Markle has selected a banana fruit cake for guests to enjoy after dinner.

The royal wedding will include two receptions on Saturday. One will be at St. George's Hall after the wedding ceremony. The other is a private event hosted by Prince Charles.