With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting married on Saturday, it's time to test your knowledge of the Royal Family.

Harry is a grandson to The Queen of England, and son to Prince Charles. Do you know his full name? That's one of the questions (no internet searching!) in this quiz. Good luck!

This weekend's wedding takes place at St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, UK. It will be televised on several networks starting in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The ceremony will be followed by two wedding receptions, one of which is private and conducted by Prince Charles.

