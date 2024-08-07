Share Facebook

Archie is a sweet boy looking for a loving home. Archie's heart is as big as his ears and he has so much love to give his new family. Archie is good with dog savvy kids and happy to meet the whole family. He gets along great with other dogs and is happy to meet a new canine companion. Archie is mostly housebroken though he may need some patience while he adjusts in his new home. Archie is on heart medication two times a day but takes it well and doesn't let it slow him down. To meet Archie please bring the whole family including current dogs to the shelter anytime during business hours. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Hello, My name is Bette Davis and I weigh 11lbs! I might be a little shy at first, but with time, I become quite social and loving. I'm comfortable being carried and enjoy snuggling close. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who just needs a little patience to show my true personality, then I'm the perfect match for you! Come meet me today! Arizona Humane Society

Meet Tina Turner, an extremely sweet girl available for adoption. Tina is fully potty trained and expertly uses a doggy door. She is well-mannered and gets along wonderfully with kids and dogs of all sizes, though she can be a little protective of her owner. Tina does have some separation anxiety and may cry for a short period when her person is gone, but her loving nature more than makes up for it. She loves to cuddle on your lap and will follow you everywhere, making her the perfect companion for someone looking for a loyal and affectionate friend. To meet her, please fill out an online application. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Introducing Stella, the shy and timid cat who needs a little time to warm up but is sure to thrive once she comes out of her shell. This sweet cat is a big fan of small fluffy plushie toys, balls with bells, crinkly toys, and feather toys. Her gentle and sweet nature will blossom with patience and love, and she'll reward you with endless affection and joy. A cat tower to explore and some scratching posts to keep her entertained would be perfect for Stella. If you'd love to see her come out of her shell, call HALO at 602-971-9222. They will be happy to answer any questions you might have. HALO Animal Rescue

Blue is a charming, dark gray French Bulldog who is a little over 2 years old. He’s a bundle of fun and absolutely loves playing with other dogs. Blue gets along well with cats, although he may sometimes feel the urge to chase them. He’s a smart boy who listens to basic commands and is kennel trained. Blue’s sweet nature shines through, especially when he’s getting his favorite butt scratches. He’s also a big fan of toys—every kind you can imagine! However, there are a few things to be aware of. Blue has valley fever and ulcerative colitis, which means he requires medication both in the morning and at night. For now, he needs to be on prescribed wet food. Regular vet visits will be necessary to ensure he stays healthy. Blue is a special boy looking for a family who will embrace him, flaws and all. He may require a bit of extra care, but he’s just as playful and hilarious as any other pup. Blue has a truly unique personality that will bring joy and laughter to any home. If you’re ready to welcome this lovable and entertaining Frenchie into your life, Blue is waiting to meet you! To potentially meet him, please fill out an application online. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Meet Snuggles! This sweet cat is sure to be your right-hand man, chatting with you along the way and following with loyalty from room to room. Snuggles is also very playful and enjoys an array of toys. His favorite while in HALO's care have been wand and crinkle toys. Just as his name suggests, Snuggles enjoys receiving love and affection. He will greet anyone willing to give him pets with a loud meow to say thanks. He also enjoys being brushed and being scratched right atop his head. In his new home, Snuggles will need to be slowly acclimated before becoming completely confident. Providing him with a separate closed off area will allow him to decompress and gain trust. If Snuggles sounds like the right fit for you, please call HALO Animal Rescue for more information today.*I am bonded to my sister Caroline, we must go home together* HALO Animal Rescue

Hey future family, my name is Sergio! I’m looking for a loving home where I can share my adventures and make new friends Arizona Humane Society

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a sugar cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether it's tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard to run in. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions. I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. My adoption fee is waived. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Hi, my name is Chloe and I weigh 75 lbs I'm a little nervous around new people and need a little more time to adjust. Come down to meet me today! Arizona Humane Society

Hello my name is Earless Jack and I weigh 45 lbs! I can be shy but with some time and love I can open up! Come on down to meet me today! Arizona Humane Society

Hey there. The name is Rocky. My friend, Cookie and I would love to meet the right fit for us. We are a wonderful bonded pair with unlimited love to give. I'm the outgoing one out of the bunch. I love treats and belly rubs. We cannot wait to meet our pawfect home. Come to HALO to meet us today. HALO Animal Rescue

Hello, My name is Emerson and I weigh 6 LBS. I’m a balanced mix of playful and relaxed, always ready for a game or a cozy nap. If you’re looking for a loyal companion with a playful streak, I’m your purrfect match! Arizona Humane Society

Hello, My name is Pru and I weigh 27 LBS. I am a spayed female, brown and white American Pit Bull Terrier mix. Come meet me today! Arizona Humane Society

Meet Peanut Butter, affectionately known as PB! This sweet dog was rescued from a difficult situation with his parents and is now on a heartwarming journey to find his forever home. PB might be a bit shy at first, but with a little patience, he transforms into a loving companion who adores cuddles, giving kisses, and having his belly rubbed. He is an energetic pup who enjoys playing fetch, uses a doggy door with ease, and gets along well with other dogs and even cats in his foster home. Peanut Butter is crate trained but prefers to snuggle up with his human at night. He forms deep bonds with his trusted person and can experience separation anxiety, so a home without shared walls would be ideal for him. This lovable boy is house-trained as long as he has regular access to the outdoors or a consistent routine. PB is also great on a leash and enjoys his daily walks. With a bit of time to decompress, Peanut Butter will make a loyal and affectionate addition to the right family. To potentially meet him, please fill out an application. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Meow! My name is Freeway and I weigh 12.7 lbs. I may be older, but I still have lots of love to give you! My friends at AHS say I am a relaxed and friendly cat! Come on down and get to know me today! Arizona Humane Society

Helios is a handsome man who is in search of his forever home. He loves to play with his rope and ball toys and chew on his frozen kongs. When he's excited to see someone he gets the happy hoppies and jumps up and down on his front paws and eagerly awaits his pets. He would do best in a home with a yard so that he can stretch his legs and run. If you're looking for a ball of sunshine, Helios could be the pup for you. Come on down and meet with him today. HALO Animal Rescue

Hello! My name is Moo and I weigh 4.7 lbs. I am a spayed female, white and black Florida White. Hop on down to see me today! Arizona Humane Society

Meet Inosuke, a charming canine currently seeking a loving forever home. Inosuke may take a little time to open up to new faces, but once he does, he becomes a loyal companion . T here's nothing he loves more than chasing after a ball. Inosuke is a social butterfly with other dogs and would thrive with a playful companion by his side. H e has also coexisted peacefully with feline friends. However, it's worth noting that Inosuke isn't particularly keen on men initially, so a patient and understanding approach is key to earning his trust. A household without young children would be the ideal environment for him to flourish. Inosuke dreams of a home with a spacious yard where he can frolic and let loose . If you're interested in welcoming this wonderful pup into your life, please visit the shelter with all members of your household, including any existing dogs, to arrange a meeting with Inosuke. With the right family and environment, Inosuke is sure to become a source of endless joy. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

