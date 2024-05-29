Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Hi friends, my name is Mia. I'm a high energy gal, with lots of love to give. I know a few tricks such as sit and paw; I would love to learn more. I'm best as an only dog and I absolutely love to play. I will need a yard, to let out all my energy and zoomies. I'd be best with an adult only home, think of all the fun stuff we can do together. If you can provide me with positive structure and think I would be a good fit for your home please come visit me at HALO or fill out the questionnaire on the website www.halorescue.org/dogs and ask about me. HALO Animal Rescue

Howdy y'all! My name is Patrick and I'm a beautiful older pit bull mix. This is good news as it means I understand the concept of going potty outside when my friends at HALO take me out on walks. I also know a few commands and will gladly show them off in exchange for snacks and love. I enjoy spending time with people and learning new things. For me to live my best life I need a house that has a yard for me to get my zoomies out. I'll also have to meet everyone in the home, dogs included, to make sure we get off on the right paw. I prefer the older crowd so an adult only home would be best for me. If you are looking to fill that dog-shaped hole in your heart come take a drive to HALO and come meet me! HALO Animal Rescue

Meet Bruce, the most loving companion you'll ever encounter! This affectionate pup craves human company and simply adores being around people. Bruce would do best in a home where someone is home often or has another canine companion. He is potty trained and does well when given access to a dog door or regular outside access. He is playful with his three foster dog siblings and generally gets along with mature, non-reactive dogs. He is willing to sleep in a crate overnight if he is in the same room as his human. Bruce is sure to bring laughter and joy into your life. He walks gracefully on a leash and takes treats gently. He has been given a clean bill of health by our veterinarian after addressing some initial medical concerns. He does take heart medication that he will need to remain on. If you're ready to open your heart to this wonderful companion, please fill out an application. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Meet Soup, the dashing domestic short haired tabby. Soup is a very loving, affectionate cat who will make a wonderful companion. He has a pretty laid-back demeanor but that doesn't stop him from enjoying a good brushing or cuddles! It can take him some time to warm up when he comes into a new place, so starting him off in a small room is a great way to get him used to his new home and family. He also really enjoys treats and small amounts of wet food. It's a wonderful way to gain his trust and a special place in his heart. He really loves scratching posts so he can keep his nails nice and maintained. Some of his favorite toys includes small plush mice and feather wand toys that he can bat around and chase. Is Soup sounds like the newest addition to your purr-fect family, then come on down to HALO and meet with him! HALO Animal Rescue

Meet Mufasa, the 'purr-ide' of the pride lands and soon to be the ruler of your heart! With a majestic mane of grey fur, this feline monarch reigns over his domain. His cauliflower ear? Just a stylish twist on his regal charm, giving him that 'lion' share of attention. But Mufasa isn't just about ruling; he's also as friendly as Timon and seeks affection like Pumba seeks snacks! He loves nothing more than cuddling up to his human pride members, basking in the warmth of their love. Mufasa would love a cat tower to reign over his kingdom of toys, and a scratching post for maintaining his claws. Mufasa will need to be given time and space to adjust to his new castle and slow introductions to the other pride members. Ask about him today! HALO Animal Rescue

Hi there, I'm Cambia! I'm a Sugar Cube with a heart full of love and a spirit bursting with energy. I'm a little bit goofy, but that's just part of my charm. I love to play whether tug-of-war or just running around. My favorite place in the world is a yard. I've got energy to spare, and I'd love to spend it playing with you or your furry companions! I promise to fill your life with laughter, joy, and endless playtime. Come down to HALO to meet me today! HALO Animal Rescue

Freya is a lovable older gal who is looking for a bed to call her own. She loves to go on leisurely walks with her friends here at HALO before lying down to get her belly rubs in. Freya also enjoys chewing on her chew treats and snoozing once things have quieted down. Due to Freya's more laid-back nature, she prefers calmer dogs and would need to meet other pups in the home before adoption. If Freya sounds like the older gal for you, feel free to call us at (602) 971-9222 and we would be happy to answer any questions that you may have. HALO Animal Rescue

HALO Animal Rescue

Fred is a loyal companion looking for his furever home. Once Fred gets to know you, he will always be by your side. Fred likes to sit on his person's lap after a long day. He is potty trained and happy to learn a new routine with patience and consistency. If you would like to meet Fred, please come to the shelter with everyone that lives in the home including all current canine companions. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Helios is a handsome man who is in search of his forever home. He loves to play with his rope and ball toys and chew on his frozen kongs. When he's excited to see someone he gets the happy hoppies and jumps up and down on his front paws and eagerly awaits his pets. He would do best in a home with a yard so that he can stretch his legs and run. If you're looking for a ball of sunshine, Helios could be the pup for you. Come on down and meet with him today. HALO Animal Rescue

HALO Animal Rescue

HALO Animal Rescue

Meet Mandy, a dog with a heart full of love and a spirit full of grace. Her demeanor is sweet and gentle, with a mellow temperament that makes her the perfect companion for anyone seeking a calm and friendly presence. Mandy is a bit shy at first, but once she warms up to you, she'll show you the depths of her affection. Her gentleness is a testament to her resilience, and her friendliness is a reflection of her innate goodness. Mandy's shy, mellow nature makes her the perfect companion for a peaceful household. She would thrive in a home that can provide her with the love and care she deserves. Come down to HALO and meet her today! HALO Animal Rescue

Carrot Cake is the sweetest boy! He is a gentle and quiet pup here at the shelter. He loves treats and will come over and sit in your lap for snuggle time. Because Carrot Cake came to us as a stray, we do not know of his training history, so he may need some time to adjust to a potty routine. We also do not know about his history with kids, cats, or other dogs. If you would like to meet this sweet boy, please come to the shelter with everyone that lives in the home including dogs. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

What do you get when you mix 2 parts sweet with 1 part mischievous? Reba! Reba came to the shelter as a stray, so not much is known about her life before. She is a darling little girl with a whole lot of energy. Her favorite activities are giving kisses, jumping on tables, and watching tv.Reba is doggy door trained and is working towards being 100% potty trained. She is still very much a puppy and will need continued training. Reba does well with dogs of all sizes, but cats are unknown. She can be a bit fearful of sudden movements, so she would likely do best in a home with no young children. If you are interested in potentially adopting Reba, please email her foster mom at jonesnm11@yahoo.com and fill out an application. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Introducing Kotoko, a resilient and playful kitty with a heart of gold, ready to find her forever family! Despite facing some medical challenges, Kotoko's spirit shines bright as she eagerly awaits her new home at HALO. Kotoko may only have three legs, but that doesn't slow her down one bit! She's bursting with kitten energy, always ready to tackle the next adventure with gusto. Whether she's playing with toys or bounding around the room, Kotoko's zest for life is truly inspiring. After a day filled with playful antics, Kotoko loves nothing more than curling up for cuddles and snuggles. She's a true sweetheart who craves affection and companionship. During her time in foster care, Kotoko met some furry friends, but she's decided that she'd prefer to be the sole ruler of her kingdom. Could you be the perfect match for this sweet and spirited kitty? If you're interested in welcoming Kotoko into your home, come meet her today! And don't forget, she would love some fun interactive toys, a cozy cat tower, and scratching posts to keep her nails in top shape. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call HALO at 602-971-9222. We're here to help you meet your new feline friend! HALO Animal Rescue

HALO Animal Rescue

*I am bonded to my friend Jack; we must go home together* HALO Animal Rescue

*I am bonded to my friend Henry, we must go home together* HALO Animal Rescue

Meet Cuddles, a special dog in need of a loving home! Cuddles is a long-timer at the shelter, and he's patiently waiting for someone to give him the chance he deserves. Cuddles came from a challenging background, having experienced a hoarding situation. As a result, he can be quite fearful, especially when faced with loud noises. Therefore, a calm and low-activity home would be the ideal environment for him to thrive. In his new home, Cuddles would benefit from a consistent potty routine to help him feel secure and prevent accidents. Despite his initial reservations, once he warms up to you, Cuddles is a sweetheart who loves to follow people around. His favorite way to bond is through gentle neck scratches. This quiet and gentle boy would flourish in a patient and understanding home. While Cuddles is okay with other dogs, he prefers those who respect his space and aren't too overwhelming. Give Cuddles the chance he deserves, and you'll discover the loyal and loving companion he can be. If you have the time, patience, and love to offer, consider opening your heart and home to Cuddles. Help this sweet boy leave his past behind and embark on a new chapter filled with warmth, care, and the love he so eagerly wants to share. If you are interested in meeting Cuddles, please submit an application to get in contact with his foster family. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Prev 1 / Ad Next