Poe | 2 years old | 23 lbs | male | A5149904 | Poe has been waiting a long time to find his forever home! Despite his calm, easygoing nature, he has already spent a month waiting for his future family. Poe is potty trained and enjoys being carried. No chickens, please! He can be found at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Buddy is an adorable 7-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier with a set of ears as unique as his personality. The sweet Pit Bull Terrier is a gentle soul brimming with love, just waiting for the right person to unlock it. He may not immediately rush over with tail wags and kisses, but give him a little time, and you will find one of the most loyal companions ever. In a calm environment, with a patient heart and a few tasty treats, Buddy will blossom into your best friend. This big-eared pup is searching for a quiet, understanding home where he can feel secure and come out of his shell at his own pace. As part of AHS' ongoing Big Dog Adoption Special at the Arizona Humane Society, Buddy's adoption fee is waived. Meet Buddy at AHS' Papago Park Campus or learn more about how you can bring this lovable boy into your life at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Tiramisu | 4 years old | 60 lbs | female | A5147579 | Adopters who are looking for a mellow couch potato can finally end their search! Tiramisu is a gentle, sweet soul who prefers lazing around in the backyard over a challenging hike. She knows sit, shake, and enjoys being petted by people of all ages. Tiramisu is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Kiyoshi - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A822076 AHS

Kalliope | 3 years old | 38 lbs | male | A5150990 | Kalliope is proof that big hearts come in small packages. This social butterfly loves meeting people of all ages, especially kids! Kalliope is an excellent leash walker, comes when called, and happily sits for treats. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Porkchop | 8 years old | 48 lbs | female | A5150164 | Porkchop doesn't know how to sit, but she's still wise beyond her years! This medium-sized lady prefers a leisurely stroll around the block over a tough mountain hike. She's calm, gentle, and is ready to be your couch potato for life. Porkchop is ready for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Curly Fry - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A826678 AHS

Magic - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816190 AHS

Tiana | 5 years old | 24 lbs | female | A5150134 | Tiana may be small, but she has enough personality to be the queen of your home! She's well-behaved, cuddly, and can get a bit talkative when she's in need of some love. Tiana is an energetic lady who would love a family that can continue her training! She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Roxie | 4 years old | 72 lbs | female | A5149340 | Roxie is a playful giant with big bear paws and an even bigger heart! She loves people of all ages, although she prefers to be around older kids and adults who can handle her clumsiness. She knows how to sit, shake, and is highly treat-motivated, so teaching her some manners will be a breeze. This energetic and affectionate sweetheart is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Dolce - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A827887 AHS

Jane Fonda | 4 years old | 67 lbs | female | A5146050 | Jane Fonda has retired from acting, but she's ready for her next gig as a forever best friend! This cuddle bug promises to bring endless joy and entertainment into her next home. She loves to play with squeaky toys and is prone to getting the zoomies whenever she has space to run. When it's time to settle in for a movie night, she makes for the perfect calm companion. Jane Fonda is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Toretto | 5 years old | 96 lbs | male | A5149607 | Looking for a sweet, loving, 96-pound lap dog to brighten your days? Meet Toretto. He's the friendliest giant in town and loves everyone he meets - except for cats! Toretto loves to play tag and will happily roll around the floor for for pets and attention. This big baby is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Astrid | 2 years old | 49 lbs | female | A4927670 | Husky lovers, rejoice! Astrid is the perfect companion: she sits when asked, walks great on a leash, and always has an easygoing attitude. Astrid loves to play and would love a home with a family that can keep her active. She is available for adoption at our Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Mr. Banks - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

