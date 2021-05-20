Lego unveils new set to celebrate Pride Month

Lego on Thursday unveiled its newest set — a display that celebrates LGBTQ+ people for Pride Month.

The new set is called "Everyone is Awesome," a name inspired by the song "Everything is Awesome" from "The Lego Movie." It features 11 mini figurines of different colors of the rainbow along with a rainbow-colored display.

The 11 figurines themselves are all also unique and feature different hairstyles.

Lego says the "Everyone is Awesome" set includes 346 pieces. It stands about 4 inches tall and has a depth of about 5 inches.

"I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love," set designer Matthew Ashton said in a statement. "Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care and that we truly believe 'Everyone is awesome'!"

The "Everyone is Awesome" set will go on sale on June 1 for the start of Pride Month. It will be available online and in Lego stores for a recommended retail price of about $43.