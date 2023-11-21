How to get the biggest discounts on Black Friday

PHOENIX — Black Friday is no longer just one day packed with sales where people can get all their holiday shopping done. Now, stores are offering days and even weeks of major discounts. So, our Smart Shopper team is here to help you keep track of all the deals.

"Everything's on sale at once, which is a good thing, but it's also a chaotic thing," said Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert for BlackFriday.com. She tells us this year shoppers can expect major discounts.

"Retailers like to make waves by offering the lowest price ever. For example, we're seeing the basic Airpods for Walmart's sale at $69. So, you will see some of those deals that are better than we've ever seen," McGrath added. "For the most part, retailers are offering deals that are just as good as last year or even topping them a little bit."

Some businesses are topping those deals by offering extra rewards.

"Don't sleep on Kohl's this year. What Kohl's does is offer some tech deals that actually match the prices of other retailers, but they'll offer some Kohl's Cash on top of it," said McGrath. "Maybe you're a Target Circle member and you want those Target Circle rewards. Maybe that retailer is partnering with a site like RetailMeNot and offering cashback on top of whatever savings you're getting. Maybe you have a credit card that gets you extra rewards at a certain retailer."

McGrath's best advice for shoppers: Make a list of what gifts you need to buy and be ready to do some research.

"It's extra important to look at those Black Friday ads so that you know when that sale is kicking off, what's going to be on sale, and so you can make your backup plan if the retailer you would plan to buy something from it sells out, who's your next retailer that you're going to buy that from," said McGrath.

BlackFriday.com is a great tool for helping keep track of all the different sales that stores are running. Shoppers can find all the major discounts in one place.