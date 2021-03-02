Hershey's to roll out all peanut butter Reese's cups in April

Hey, peanut butter fans. Reese's new product might be right up your alley.

On Tuesday, the Hershey Company announced it's rolling out an all peanut butter cup. That means the outer shell and the cup's inside will be made entirely of peanut butter - with no chocolate.

"While launching a Reese's Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we're giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about," said Margo McIlvaine, Reese's Brand Manager said in a press release. "The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese's Cup is real – but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that's every peanut butter lover's dream!"

The new Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, which will come in standard, king size, and miniature size, will hit store shelves in April.