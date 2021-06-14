College student honors parents with graduation photos in farm fields

A woman's college graduation photos that honor her parents in a sweet way are going viral on social media.

Jennifer Rocha, who recently earned a degree from the University of California San Diego, decided to take her graduation pictures in the farm fields where she worked with her parents since she was in high school.

The Coachella native included her parents in the photographs to thank them for teaching her the importance of getting an education.

Rocha told KGTV that she started working in the fields when she was a junior in high school, working overnights planting strawberries.

The soon-to-be graduate says her parents would tell her and her siblings to work hard in school, so they wouldn't have to in the fields like they had to.

Saturday, Rocha graduated with a degree in sociology with an emphasis in law and society. Her next goal is to go into law enforcement.

Rocha hopes her story and her pictures show other immigrant families that hard work pays off.

This story was originally published by Laura Acevedo at KGTV.