How to save on spring break trips and find great destination options

With spring break just months away, travel expert Alice Ford says now is the best time for families to begin planning trips, even as many Americans are still recovering from holiday travel.

Ford said travelers looking to save should consider booking flights six to eight weeks in advance, flying midweek when possible and remaining flexible on departure times and nearby airports. She also recommended using tools such as Google Flights, Going and Daily Drop to track airfare deals and maximize airline miles or credit card points.

For destinations, Ford highlighted Mexico’s Riviera Maya and Isla Holbox as affordable options with family-friendly resorts, as well as Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, which offers direct flights from many U.S. cities. Travelers who prefer to stay closer to home can find budget-friendly road trip options in states such as Tennessee, she said, citing outdoor activities and small-town attractions near Nashville.

