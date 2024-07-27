Boar's Head deli meat recalled over possible listeria contamination

U.S. health regulators issued a significant recall of Boar's Head Provisions meat products for fear of listeria contamination.
The recall affected ready-to-eat Liverwurst and other deli meat products.
The company, based out of Jarratt, Va. told the public to stop stop consuming the affected products immediately and throw them away or return them to the point of sale.
RELATED STORY | Vegetable recall expanded on produce sold at Walmart, Aldi locations in multiple states
The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service said it has been working with the CDC to investigate a multi-state outbreak of L. monocytogenes infections that health officials believe have been linked to sliced deli meats.
At least 34 people have been sickened from May 29 to July 12.
Additional information on the recall and product descriptions can be found on the FSIS website.
The agency listed details on what to look out for on packaging:
- 3.5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA.” The products shipped to retailers bear sell by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging.
- 9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.
- 4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.
- 6-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.
- 4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.
- 2.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.
- 5.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.
- 3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.
- 3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.