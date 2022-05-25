These on-trend Levi’s ‘mom jeans’ are just $41 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Levi’s 501 jeans have been the brand’s most popular style since the company created them all the way back in 1873. The durable, straight-fit button-fly blue jeans have come a long way from being strictly work pants. And if you have found yourself longing for a pair like you had back in the day, you’re in luck.

Amazon has the classic Levi’s Women’s Premium 501 Skinny Jeans in stock. Not only can you grab a pair of these fashionably distressed pants in a range of sizes, but you can also get a pair in a vintage faded hue at a deep discount right now.

Finding a pair of jeans that are comfy, stylish and flattering is like reuniting with a long-lost BFF. And when you can get them for more than half off, you’ve basically struck gold.

Of course, these aren’t just a boring, old pair of blue jeans. They still have the traditional button fly with button closure and a five-pocket silhouette. However, the high-waisted pants have been updated with a slimmer leg and trendy ripped patches. Snug in all the right places, these Levi’s will stretch with wear, making them pants you can truly live in.

Customers who’ve purchased the pants on Amazon so far have been thrilled to find on-trend “mom jeans” with the quintessential vintage look.

“Like many, I gave up on finding these jeans in a vintage consignment way as desired BUT let me tell you – I’m not mad I got these instead,” one reviewer shared. “They are the exact fit and style I have been looking for! If you are in search of the perfect ‘mom jean’ look no further! I do wish it wasn’t button fly but I am not complaining. So in love!”

“Fav jeans for this mom of three,” wrote another, who shared the above photo of herself. “Love these jeans! Color and kneehole is perfect! I like Levi’s to fit tight and they’ll mold as I wash and wear. I’m 5’2″ and 134lbs, mom of three. These hold all the things in! I can’t wear stretchy jeans anymore after these!”

Perfect for dressing up with heels and a stylish top or wearing around the house with sneakers and a tee, these high-rise jeans can give that versatile blank canvas that every wardrobe needs. They have a straight fit through the hip and thigh with a skinny leg opening for comfort and style.

The vintage-look jeans are available in 28 sizes, ranging from 23 regular to 32×28. Usually priced at $98, the faded blue “Can’t Touch This” color is on sale for $41.16 on Amazon right now.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.