This simple lemon salad dressing gives your veggies a sunny kick

Salad season will be here before we know it. Warmer days combined with a new crop of fresh lettuce and other vegetables will soon add a colorful touch to our picnics and cookouts. This year, instead of picking up a bottle of salad dressing at the grocery store, consider making your own.

Need some inspiration? How about this sunny lemon salad dressing that will brighten any meal?

This lemon-garlic vinaigrette from Eating Well offers a citrusy twist on a traditional vinaigrette, which is usually made with balsamic vinegar. If you’re looking to add a tangy but healthy kick to your dish, then you’ll want to give it a try.

Adobe

And, for those who want to keep their salads healthy, this lemon salad dressing adds a flavor punch with 130 calories per serving. You can skip the calorie-laden, creamy salad dressings and not feel like you’re missing out on something delicious.

This lemon-garlic vinaigrette can be made up to a week in advance so you can have it ready to go whenever you’re hosting a get-together or simply serving a quick dinner. With only seven easy-to-find ingredients, you can also whip this up in about five minutes.

All you’ll need is extra-virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic and salt and pepper. The recipe calls for less oil than similar recipes to allow the lemon to be the star of the show and to help keep down the calorie count.

The vinaigrette is best when ingredients are added to a glass jar and shaken.

Adobe

There’s no mess to clean up since no additional dishes are necessary. Everything is made in one jar and then can be stored in the refrigerator with a tight lid to keep all that fresh flavor intact. Simply shake up the jar and pour onto your salad when you’re ready to eat!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.