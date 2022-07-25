Mix Up A Lemon Drop Martini For The Ultimate Summer Adult Beverage

If summer had to be narrowed down to one flavor, we’d have to pucker up for lemon. Its citrus kick just spreads a big ray of sunshine on desserts and drinks for the ultimate summer sensation.

And, while a tall glass of lemonade feels refreshing on a hot day, sometimes the adults want a drink of their own to celebrate the season at a cookout or party. How about mixing up a lemon drop martini at your next get-together for a classic drink with a citrus twist?

We like to refer to this drink as a grown-up version of lemonade, and it’s the perfect summer drink not just for its sweet-tart flavor, but also because it’s so simple to make. Most recipes for a lemon drop martini require only a few ingredients. That means you can whip up a bunch in a flash and keep the party going.

Adobe

According to The Kitchn, the origins of the lemon drop martini aren’t fully known, and the only things it has in common with a classic martini are the glass it’s served in and the fact that it contains vodka. As a result, many beverage experts refer to this drink simply as the lemon drop.

Whatever you want to call this drink, we know you’re going to love adding it to your summer beverage menu. Make sure you add the sugar to the rim of the glass for that extra touch of flair!

Before you make the recipe from The Kitchn, you’ll want to make sure you have fresh-squeezed lemon juice, vodka, orange liqueur, such as Cointreau or Grand Marnier, and simple syrup on hand.

You will want to squeeze the lemons yourself for the freshest, best-tasting juice for your lemon drop martini. If you’re making individual servings, a hand juicer will do the job well. However, if you decide to make a pitcher of lemon drop martinis, consider a manual juicer or an electric model to save time.

Read The Kitchn’s full recipe for a lemon drop martini here.

When you’re done, you’ll have the perfect drink to toast a beautiful summer day or evening!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.