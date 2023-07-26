LeBron James' son Bronny in stable condition after cardiac arrest

The 18-year-old son of NBA All-Star LeBron James is out of the intensive care unit and in stable condition after going into cardiac arrest during a college basketball workout.

Bronny James, a freshman on the University of Southern California basketball team, lost consciousness Monday during a practice at USC's Galen Center and was rushed to a local Los Angeles hospital. His parents, LeBron and Savannah James, issued a statement to Scripps News on Tuesday in appreciation of the USC medical staff for their hasty and vigilant response to the incident.

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU," a family spokesperson said. "We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

A message has been left with USC seeking comment, but no response has been received.

SEE MORE: Knowing the basics of CPR could save someone's life

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 356,000 people a year suffer from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. In up to 80% of those cases, those individuals end up dying before reaching the hospital, the CDC said. For those who survive, symptoms can include injury to the brain, internal organs, and psychological distress.

Bronny James, a 6-foot-3-inch McDonald's All-American, is one of the nation's top basketball prospects coming out of Sierra Canyon university-preparatory school in Los Angeles. He announced in May his commitment to play for the USC Trojans, who are holding summer workouts ahead of the upcoming season.

His father is the all-time leading scorer in the NBA and four-time champion with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com