LAPD's YouTube account briefly suspended over video of 'brutal attack'

The official YouTube account of the Los Angeles Police Department was briefly suspended after the department posted a violent video showing what police called a "brutal attack."

The LAPD posted the video in hopes the public could help identify the assailants. The department said it appealed the suspension Saturday and was denied.

On Sunday, the LAPD said YouTube reached out and reinstated the @LAPDHQ account on YouTube, but that the video was removed.

"This is the public platform typically used for our Critical Incident Community Briefings," the LAPD said of its Youtube channel.

The department said that its "scheduled public information and content will resume as usual."

The LAPD described the assault caught on camera in an Oct. 26 news release. Police said a male victim came upon two suspects walking their bicycles when an argument ensued, which led to a violent confrontation.

A suspect swung a pair of bolt cutters at a victim, who deflected the blow, police said. The suspect repeatedly punched the victim, who was knocked on the ground, and kicked the victim in the head. The suspect began to walk away but the victim stood up and a second confrontation occurred.

The suspect chased the victim with the bolt cutters, striking him in the back of his head. The victim lost consciousness and both suspects fled.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for significant injuries to his head.

The video embedded in the news release had a message from YouTube saying it was "removed for violating YouTube's Terms of Service."

Police still have not identified the suspects, but the video asking for help from the public is still up on X.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pacific Area Robbery Detectives at (310) 482-6395. Those who wish to remain anonymous can report information through LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.

