If you picked this week to go on a diet, our condolences. Krispy Kreme just launched its latest assault on our willpower with the announcement that they will be partnering with Kit Kat for a new, limited-edition round of specialty donuts featuring the candy.

The new Kit Kat-themed treats launched on Wednesday, and there are three varieties. The Kit Kat Crunch Doughnut has Hershey’s milk chocolate icing over Krispy Kreme glaze with Kit Kat chunks and chocolate crispies on top.

The Kit Kat Cookie Dream Doughbut is unglazed. It has Kit Kat pieces, cookie crumbles and semi-sweet chocolate chips on top. It’s also filled with cookie dough-flavored Kreme and hand-dipped into Hershey’s icing, then finished with a drizzle of cookie-dough icing.

Finally, the Kit Kat Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut is glazed and has brownie batter buttercream. It is topped with brownie bits, chopped Kit Kats and salted caramel ribbons.

Dibs on that last one. We had just gotten over our Kit Kat cravings from Halloween, and now these show up. We surrender.

You can get the donuts at participating Krispy Kreme locations for a limited time. Plan for the sugar rush by using the Krispy Kreme app or website to order ahead and arrange for pickup or delivery.

You can even find the Kit Kat Crunch and Kit Kat Salted Caramel Brownie doughnuts in some participating grocery stores including Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion and more. Target the closest ones in your area through a search through Krispy Kreme’s helpful shop finder.

These donuts may be a brand-new series, but they’re not the first team-up with Kit Kat. Krispy Kreme plays well with a lot of other brands and has released collaborative donuts with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Oreo and Ghirardelli. Once upon a time, even dogs could get their own Krispy Kreme treat.

Krispy Kreme now has Kit Kat doughnuts for a limited time originally appeared on Simplemost.com