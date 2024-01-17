Keurig coffee makers are on sale at Amazon for up to 33% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Coffee is, for many of us, a necessity, starting the day off right and perking us up with caffeine, maybe a little sugar, and warm flavors. Keurig coffee makers provide a quick and convenient way to get that morning fix.

If you’ve been waiting to replace your old coffee maker with a brand-new Keurig — or upgrade the one you currently own — there might not be a better time to nab a great deal on one. The Keurig K-classic machine is now 33% off during Amazon’s winter sale. Several other Keurig machines are on sale right now as well.

$99.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon

This classic model is compatible with nearly any type of K-cup out there. Choose between name-brand K-cups from Starbucks or Dunkin’ or more affordable but still high-quality store-brand versions. Or, invest in reusable K-cups that you can refill daily with the ground coffee of your choice.

The coffee maker takes less than a minute to brew a single-serving-sized coffee and can make a 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cup. Choose the matte black color, or pay a little more for a rhubarb red model that’ll add some color to your kitchen counter or cabinet.

The K-classic machine isn’t the only Keurig on sale, either. Several other models can be had for an ultra-low price:

$150 (was $189.99) at Amazon

If you find yourself switching back and forth between brewing single cups of coffee and entire pots, the Keurig K-Duo is here for you. As its name implies, it’s designed with the option to make a single serving cup of coffee with a K-cup or make an entire 12-cup pot of coffee with a regular filter, ground coffee and carafe (sold separately).

It’s perfect for those days when you want to make a pot of caffeinated coffee to share with a partner or a work colleague but want the option later to make a late afternoon cup of decaf just for yourself. The K-cup portion of this machine can make anything from a 6-ounce cup to a 12-ounce one that’s ideal for those days when you have a craving for a tall Americano.

$154.99 (was $189.99) at Amazon

Do you prefer lattes and cappuccinos to drip coffee? Keurig has a machine for you, as well. The K-Cafe can make a latte or cappuccino from your favorite K-cup; no special cups or coffee are required! Simply press the “shot” button on the machine to have an espresso-sized, concentrated amount of coffee made from a K-cup. Then, use the included milk frother to mix in the desired amount of milk to complete your beverage. The milk frother even has a “cold” setting if you’re aiming to make an iced latte.

Plus, the frother is dishwasher-safe, so there’s no need to hand-wash it. This machine is also compatible with travel mugs that are up to 7.2 inches in height, making it super-efficient to brew a cup to take with you on your way out the door.

While you’re shopping for a new Keurig, don’t forget to stock up on K-cups, too. (These hot cocoa K-cups are a perfect anytime beverage on cold winter days.)

