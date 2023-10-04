Get these on-trend jeans for just $32 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Now that fall is officially here, it’s time to shift into jeans season. What goes better with a cozy sweater or sweatshirt on a crisp day than a comfy pair of jeans?

A good pair of jeans should make you look fantastic while still feeling comfortable. We’ve found a great deal for you if you’re in the market for a new pair and want to save a little money!

This trendy pair of slim, straight-leg jeans is available on Amazon today for $32!

MORE: Snuggle up with this cozy blanket on sale for less than $30

$31.80 (was $79.50) at Amazon

These Jessica Simpson Women’s Spotlight Straight-Leg Jeans are currently marked down by 60% to the low price of $31.80. You will save $47.70 off the regular price of $79.50.

With that kind of savings, it’s like getting two pairs of jeans for the price of one.

To get this deal, you’ll need to select the “Get on With It” color, which is a light blue color with a touch of fading across the design. Other colors are available — however, they are not offered at the same price.

Like most Amazon discounts, this sale is only available for a limited time. We don’t know when this deal ends. So, grab a pair or two in your shopping cart before the price increases.

These slim, straight-leg jeans from Jessica Simpson’s collection are made with 99% cotton and 1% spandex. This fabric blend offers the durability and comfort you expect from a pair of jeans while providing a little extra stretch for an excellent fit.

Available in sizes 14-24, these jeans are made for women of all sizes.

MORE: The best white sneakers for women

In addition to the slim, straight-leg design, these jeans have the high-rise ankle that is so stylish these days. Each pair has five pockets, a zipper fly and a single button enclosure.

Whether you want to wear these out in the pumpkin patch for a fun, fall day or a night out with friends, these jeans will add a versatile style to your wardrobe.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.