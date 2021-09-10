Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting Her First Child

A baby is on the way for Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney. People confirmed that a representative for the actress verified the news of her pregnancy. This will be the first child of 31-year-old Lawrence, star of films such as the “Hunger Games” and “X-Men” franchises, and 37-year-old art director Maroney.

In a 2017 interview for the psychological horror film “mother!” E! News’ Catt Sadler asked Lawrence if the pangs for motherhood had started for her.

“Not at all,” said the then 27-year-old. “They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don’t think that’s how it’s supposed to work!”

Apparently, a few years and a happy marriage have changed her mind. Although the couple has not yet publicly confirmed the joyous news themselves, nor have they provided a due date for their impending bundle of joy, Page Six, which also confirmed the pregnancy news, tweeted photos of Lawrence grabbing lunch with a friend wearing a cute and colorful pair of floral overalls, brightly displaying her baby bump.

See the first photos of pregnant Jennifer Lawrence's baby bump https://t.co/erASf3brLG pic.twitter.com/94tPLVfQNG — Page Six (@PageSix) September 9, 2021

Although the couple started dating in 2018 shortly after meeting through a mutual friend, they kept their relationship rather private. However, they did announce their engagement in 2019 and almost immediately began apartment hunting and looking for the perfect wedding venue.

Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner asked Lawrence what made her decide that Maroney was “the one” in a June 2019 interview.

“He’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” Lawrence gushed. “It was a very easy, easy decision.”

In October 2019, they tied the knot in a relatively small ceremony. Although Lawrence is from Kentucky, where her parents still reside, and Maroney grew up in Vermont, where his parents own a farm, the wedding was held at Belcourt Castle, an 1890s mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Congratulations to the expectant couple on the little bundle who’s on the way!

